Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened

CBS' 'The Talk' forced Osbourne out after she defended Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle last year

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
TV personality Sharon Osbourne touches on the British royal family, her return to England and her Fox Nation series dropping Monday.

Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process.

Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family. 

"In the break, I was cussing, I was like ‘what the bleep are you doing to me?’" she said during her "Fox & Friends Weekend" appearance Sunday. "We didn't rehearse this. Why are you doing this to me? And, boom, we're back from the break, and they start again. 

Sharon will fly back to LA to be by her husband's side before a major operation on Monday. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House in 2017.

Sharon will fly back to LA to be by her husband's side before a major operation on Monday. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House in 2017. (Mike Marsland)

"Everything that we'd rehearsed that we were going to talk about that day washed out…"

Osbourne asked why the network advertised that they would talk about other issues yet focus on her for 20 minutes. She was ultimately forced out from "The Talk" on March 26, 2021. 

Host Rachel Campos-Duffy pressed Osbourne on her strained relationship with a longtime friend – a key figure behind Osbourne's exit.

Sharon Osbourne speaks from her home in a new Fox Nation docuseries.

Sharon Osbourne speaks from her home in a new Fox Nation docuseries. (Fox Nation)

"She was in my home a lot. She used to say that she wanted to be an Osbourne and marry my son. It was the joke, you know, and she came to England. We traveled together, we laughed together, cried together. And then suddenly it's like, ‘Oh, what’s up with you?'"

Osbourne said she never understood why her friend decided to betray her, but wrote off the incident as believing she knew someone she did not know after all.

Streaming soon: Sharon Osbourne speaks out after being ‘this lamb that was slaughtered’ by media Video

"Everyone is entitled to their own position, their own opinion," she said. "If it's your opinion, fine. You don't have to beat me up, fire me, try and destroy my life because of the way I feel."

Osbourne's Fox Nation series, "To Hell and Back" debuts Monday.

