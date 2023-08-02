Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Sharon Osbourne details vomiting 'all the time' and feeling 'so nauseous' on weight loss drug Ozempic

The 70-year-old said she took the injectable weight loss drug for a few months beginning late last year

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Sharon Osbourne is sharing more about her experience with Ozempic and its side effects.

On the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, the 70-year-old spoke about using "the f---ing injection that everybody takes" to lose weight, referring to Ozempic.

"When you have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says, ‘Take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,’" she said.

SHARON OSBOURNE, COURTENEY COX, VICTORIA BECKHAM SHARE PLASTIC SURGERY REGRETS

sharon osbourne close-up red carpet

Sharon Osbourne spoke about using Ozempic for weight loss. (Rodin Eckenroth)

Maher noted that "you’re always playing the odds" when it comes to healthcare, and Osbourne agreed.

She then went on to detail her experience with the side effects of the drug.

"It’s different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f---ing s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," Osbourne said. 

Sharon Osbourne with a short bob haircut and a black dress with stones on the top of the dress

Osbourne can be especially candid in interviews. (Frazer Harrison)

"After a couple of weeks, it goes," she added, "and then you’re just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry."

Osbourne said she isn’t currently using the drug and not feeling the same level of hunger.

"Your stomach shrinks, and you change," she explained.

Sharon Osbourne on TV

Osbourne detailed some of the side effects of Ozempic, which she said made her feel "so nauseous." (Getty Images)

AMY SCHUMER BLASTS CELEBRITIES FOR 'LYING' ABOUT TAKING OZEMPIC AND ADMITS TO TRYING THE DRUG FOR WEIGHT LOSS

The former talk show host also revealed she used to slide back into bad habits, noting she’s "always had a weight problem," but hasn’t after being on Ozempic.

"Usually I do, I’ll give it a couple of weeks and then I’m like, f--- it, I’ll have pasta," she said.

Osbourne also joked about losing weight at a time when fuller figures are being welcomed. 

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 2017. (Mike Marsland)

"It was just my luck that when big bums come in, I don’t f---ing have one anymore," she quipped. "My whole life I spent getting rid of my f---ing bum, and now it’s all in."

Earlier this year, Osbourne spoke about using an injectable weight loss drug to lose 30 pounds, but did not specify which one.

On "The Talk UK" in May, she said, "I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there's always no quick recipe."

Sharon Osbourne spotted

Osbourne has tried to lose weight on and off for years. (Getty Images)

She continued, "I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever."

"But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing," she explained.

