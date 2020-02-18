Ashley Graham proudly bares stretch marks 1 month after giving birth: 'Same me'

Ashley Graham has remained loyal to her Instagram followers by showcasing many snaps of her body since giving birth last month. Now, in a new, inspiring photo, the supermodel is baring her stretch marks.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Graham shared a relatable message to her followers with a nude photo of her chest and stomach.

"same me. few new stories," Graham, 32, captioned the snap.

The naked photo puts Graham's stretch marks on her lower belly on full display. It wasn't long before the snap garnered over 1.2 million likes and her comments section was filled with praise from her famous friends.

"Women power," model Doutzen Kroes replied.

"Warrior markings," model Bozoma Saint John commented.

Lily Aldridge also approved, writing "Beautiful" with three red heart emojis.

"You are ART," another friend of the model's responded.

Graham welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 18. The couple shared an explanation of his full name on her "Pretty Big Deal" podcast last month.

The 32-year-old body-positive model is known for being unapologetic when it comes to what she shares online. Earlier this week, Graham appeared to ignore social media trolls who slammed her for posting a slideshow of photos breastfeeding her son in a coffee shop.

Graham covered the January 2020 issue of Vogue while pregnant, calling the opportunity "so surreal." She voiced her own experiences on parenthood and motherhood, which she admitted has been "both incredibly exciting and also isolating."

She also opened up about how pregnancy led her to let go of her own body expectations.

“I’ve always had control over my body – when everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it – but I had this life inside of me saying, It’s not yours anymore, it’s mine,” she told the fashion magazine.