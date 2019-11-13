Ashley Graham showcases baby bump in bra and underwear

Ashley Graham is loving her pregnancy journey.

The model, 32, posted a new photo on social media proudly showing off her baby bump as she held earphones to her stomach.

"Baby boy is the size of a coconut this week and already getting some advice from @gayleking on my podcast @prettybigdealpod 💙 Gayle you are wild and I LOVE IT. We fast forwarded your story about the stripper pole."

Graham revealed on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was having a son.

ASHLEY GRAHAM SAYS SHE RELIES ON FAITH TO COPE WITH FAME: 'MY HUSBAND AND I LIKE TO PRAY TOGETHER'

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model announced she and her husband, Justin Ervin, were expecting back in August and has been keeping her fans updated on her progress via Instagram. They reportedly met each other while in church.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she wrote on social media at the time. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

The businesswoman has been extremely open about the physical changes that accompany pregnancy.

In a previous video on Instagram which showed off her shape, she wrote: "Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day," the model, 31, wrote on Monday. "It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

She also proudly showed off her stretch marks with the caption, "Same same but different," and was applauded by her fans for being real about different body types.

One wrote: "I adore you for this."

Another added: "We need this!!! Beauty and realness." A third said: "My Lord, THANK YOU for this."

Graham told Allure magazine in July that her self love journey has been years in the making. "My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine," she said "It was always about what others thought about my body until I gained a voice. Now I get to tell people what I think of my body."