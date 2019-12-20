Ashley Graham strips for nude pregnancy photoshoot with husband

Ashley Graham is gearing up for the arrival of her first child, and she decided to squeeze in one last nude pregnancy photoshoot before the year ends.

Graham, 32, has been outspoken about all of the highs and lows of her pregnancy, even her fears about sex. But on Thursday, the successful model appeared relaxed as she gave fans a sneak peek of her final shoot of the season taken by her photographer husband, Justin Ervin.

"Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life," Graham wrote on the platform.

The expectant mom shared a photo of herself and Ervin, a filmmaker, looking at shots on his camera. In the behind-the-scenes photo, Graham's growing bump is covered in an off-white robe.

But in the second frame, Graham bares all as she sits completely naked in the center of a room with brick walls and sunlight shining through.

Graham's photographs, taken by Ervin, received a ton of praise on social media from her friends.

Emily Ratajkowski appeared to be in awe by commenting with three heart-eye emojis.

"Radiating love and light," celebrity fitness trainer Kira Stokes wrote.

Earlier this month, Graham graced the cover of Vogue, where she shared details about her struggle to remain positive as her body began changing.

“I’ve always had control over my body – when everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it – but I had this life inside of me saying, It’s not yours anymore, it’s mine,” she said in the fashion magazine's January issue.

The brunette beauty admitted the first hurdle to overcome was the weight gain.

"I felt like I didn't have anyone to talk to. I was gaining weight rapidly, and I felt alone," Graham told the fashion magazine.

Thanks to advice from her stylist, Graham began making pregnant friends.

It wasn't long until the model was surrounded by her own "secret society" of women offering pregnancy and birth advice. This led to her receiving first-hand, funny insight from comedian Amy Schumer and reality star Kim Kardashian.

"Now I have nine pregnant friends," she revealed.

Graham announced on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last month that she and Ervin are expecting a baby boy. While she did not reveal her due date, she hinted her impending bundle of joy could arrive "January sometime."