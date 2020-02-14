Ashley Graham multitasks by breastfeeding son on coffee break

Ashley Graham is already owning her new role as a mom.

The 32-year-old model showed off her multitasking skills on Instagram with a slideshow of photos breastfeeding her son in a coffee shop.

Graham is dressed down in a casual white crew neck sweatshirt for the mother-son outing, which shows her holding her baby boy in one hand and sipping a coffee with the other.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and her husband Jason Ervin welcomed their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Jan. 18.

Graham's post garnered mixed criticism, with several fans slamming the model for exposing her breast in public.

"No one should breastfeed their child in public unless your breasts are covered up. Have respect for yourself and be consoderate (sic) of others. It's not appropriate. PERIOD!" one angry user commented under the photo.

"Not everything should be on social media — enjoy your child," another slammed Graham.

Meanwhile, others rallied behind the new mom and reminded Graham that her "body is beautiful" and she is allowed to "post whatever she wants."

"She'll be judged by someone if she feeds with formula, she'll be judged my (sic) someone for breastfeeding. She'll be judged for taking her child to something as simple as coffee at a restaurant and she would be judged if she left her newborn with a nanny," one fan wrote... "The only difference between her and everyone else? She's proud of what she's doing and she doesn't give a good goddamn what anyone else thinks. Good for you, mama!"

The model is known for being outspoken and honest with her fans. Throughout the pregnancy, Graham posted several nude photos showing off her baby bump. Most recently, she opened up about her postpartum body.

“It’s been tough,” the model admitted in an Instagram snap, which shows her posing in front of a bathroom mirror while wearing a black top and grey disposable underwear.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she continued. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”