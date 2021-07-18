Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin spotted in Manhattan following their baby no. 2 announcement

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin took a walk through New York City two days after the supermodel announced she’s expecting baby no. 2.

Graham, 33, and Ervin, 32, went out for a stroll on Thursday while donning lightweight button-down shirts.

MODEL ASHLEY GRAHAM EXPECTING SECOND CHILD WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN ERVIN

The Sports Illustrated model opted for a single-buttoned neon pink top over a black tube top, biker shorts, purse and heeled sandals along with gold statement necklace and hoop earrings. She also sported a sleek ponytail to beat the NYC heat, which had a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ervin, on the other hand, wore a short-sleeved off-white top with mint cargo pants and tan boots.

ASHLEY GRAHAM UNVEILS 'MY NEW MOM BOD' IN SWIMSUITS FOR ALL SHOOT: ‘I WANT PEOPLE TO SEE WHO I AM’

At some point, the couple stopped to look at Graham’s phone before they dined at a local restaurant without their son Isaac, 1.

Graham and Ervin welcomed their firstborn on Jan. 18, 2020 – a full decade after the lovebirds said their "I dos."

In an Instagram post Graham shared for her son’s first birthday, the doting mother of one wrote: "You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine."

ASHLEY GRAHAM EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BE CALLED A PLUS-SIZE MODEL: ‘I KEEP IT REAL AND RAW’

Graham surprised her fans with a pregnancy announcement on Tuesday, July 13, when she shared a photo from her very modelesque maternity shoot, which was taken in an open field on a cloudy day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham captioned the shot across her social media accounts. "I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Her husband shared a closer shot from the maternity shoot to Instagram on Thursday, where he wrote: "Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again! Love you. Love us! All of us…"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham’s due date has not been shared at this time.