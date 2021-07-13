Model Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is pregnant.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl announced the happy news across her social media accounts on Tuesday.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," the 33-year-old wrote.

This is the second child for Graham and her husband Justin Ervin , a photographer and cinematographer.

ASHLEY GRAHAM EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BE CALLED A PLUS-SIZE MODEL: ‘I KEEP IT REAL AND RAW’

Graham's pregnancy announcement included a photo taken by her husband, showing off her growing baby bump as she stands nude in an open field. Her body was partially covered by a long, white shirtdress.

Several of her famous friends took to the comments section to wish her congratulations.

"Congratulations babe!!!!" actress Shay Mitchell wrote with several heart emojis. Mindy Kaling also reacted with emojis. Model Helena Christensen commented, "Oh how wonderful beautiful mama and papa."

"Yayyyy congrats Mama," Hailey Baldwin reacted. She also received support from Jessica Alba who wrote, "Congrats mama!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni, in January 2020. She previously revealed the sex of her first child on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote on her Instagram story after giving birth. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

Graham and Ervin tied the knot in 2010.