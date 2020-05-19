Arnold Schwarzenegger dishes on daughter Katherine's pregnancy, jokes kid will have 'a lot more power'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is bursting at the seams with excitement at the prospect of becoming a grandfather.

The former California governor, 72, struggled to contain his emotions on Monday during an at-home appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after he was asked about his reaction to the news his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger was pregnant with her first child with Marvel star and husband Chris Pratt.

“Can you believe that?” the “Terminator” star asked the late-night host, Us Weekly reported. “That is really exciting news that Katherine now [is] pregnant and hav[ing] a baby. I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and hav[ing] some fun.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TAKES SUBTLE JAB AT DONALD TRUMP DURING VIRTUAL 2020 COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Arnold Schwarzenegger told Fallon that there would be “a lot of power” in his forthcoming grandchild’s bloodline given the fact Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 40, are two action stars.

“I think this is kind of a unique experience … just thinking about the gene pool. Think about this for a second. …You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt,” he said. “We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs.”

CHRIS PRATT DEBUTS AT-HOME HAIRCUT FROM WIFE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: ‘PRETTY DAMN GOOD’

The “Kindergarten Cop” star certainly won’t have a shortage of kid-friendly films to show to his grandchild, but the Austria native joked on the late-night show that he just hopes the child doesn’t inherit his heavy accent, calling the idea the “worst thing.”

“That’s what we don’t want,” the “Jingle All the Way” performer teased -- even though his career seemingly hasn’t been hampered by his dialect.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, and Pratt married in June 2019 in Montecito, Calif., and are just a month away from ushering in their first anniversary. Meanwhile, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy was reported last month by E! News, with a source telling the outlet that the pair is expecting their first child in the fall.

Earlier this month, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver opened up about her feelings about welcoming a new addition to the family and while thrilled, she expressed that she wasn’t exactly prepared to embrace the title of “grandma.”

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER REVEALS HOW FAITH HELPED HER FORGIVE OTHERS: 'IT'S A GREAT GIFT'

"I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," she joked to Entertainment Tonight, noting that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt are “a blessing to each other.”

"I'll just be Mama. No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out," Shriver, 64, said.