Jimmy Fallon's 6-year-old daughter crashes 'Tonight Show' interview with Jon Hamm

Perhaps late-night television hosting runs in Jimmy Fallon's family.

During Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show," filmed remotely, Fallon, 45, spoke with actor Jon Hamm to discuss the upcoming "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special on Netflix.

While discussing the show, a child's voice can be heard saying "Hi, Daddy."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REMINISCE ON 'THE WEDDING PLANNER': 'LET'S DO IT AGAIN SOON'

"Uh-oh," said Hamm, 49. "Special guest star!"

"Where's mom?" asks Fallon's 6-year-old daughter Winnie as she enters the frame.

Winnie held up the coloring book she was carrying, opened it up to a nearly complete picture of a pig to show off to the camera.

TIM ALLEN, BRET MICHAELS, MORE FOX STARS SHARE THE SHOWS THEY'RE BINGING DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

"I'm working on this one, I just need to do the background," she said pridefully.

Hamm played along, asking Winnie to find various animals in her book, including a chicken.

After Winnie displayed two chickens to the camera, Fallon ushered her away, saying, "all right, bye, chicken."

"I'll see you later, chicken," said Hamm.

From off-camera, Winnie could be heard yelling "I'm not a chicken!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamm's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend" drops on Netflix on May 12.