Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers details divorce 'riddled with scandal': 'Absolute hell'

Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers opened up about the "Cayman Curse" and the couple's "very public" divorce.

Chambers originally filed for divorce from Hammer in 2020 after the "Call Me By Your Name" star was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women. The 37-year-old allegedly shared sexual fantasies with some of the women that involved cannibalism.

Chambers cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split in the divorce filing nearly four years ago. Now "The Game Plan" star shared details about the "painful period" of time after the life she planned with Hammer "basically shattered."

"I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then," Chambers said during the show "Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise," People magazine reported. "The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together, and then they end up separating or divorcing – and it tracks."

"I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened," she shared.

In January 2021, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after multiple women accused him of sharing sexual fantasies with them that involved cannibalism. The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account House of Effie. Unverified screenshots allegedly showed messages sent from Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing BDSM acts and admitting the actor was "100% a cannibal."

Paige Lorenze, the actor's ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had a desire to smoke and eat her ribs, which was "definitely disturbing."

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need – the ribs that are on the bottom – and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them," Lorenze told Fox News Digital. "He wondered how they would taste, and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

At least two other women came forward with similar stories and the actor was also accused of rape. Hammer denied all allegations at the time.

In 2023, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Hammer would not face any charges related to the allegations.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them," Tiffany Blacknell told Fox News Digital at the time. "In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review but determined that, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime."

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter, we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Our divorce is almost final, but it's not easy," Chambers said during filming, which took place in spring 2023. "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time."

Hammer later signed off on a declaration of default or uncontested dissolution in June 2023.

Chambers noted that going through the divorce "on a more public platform" was "absolute hell" and she "wouldn't wish it upon anyone."

"A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me," Chambers explained. "And now I think I'm very much at a place where I'm ready for a fresh start on the island."

