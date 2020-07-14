Elizabeth Chambers files for divorce from Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers has filed for divorce from Armie Hammer.

Chambers, 37, filed for a dissolution of marriage with minor children on Friday in Los Angeles, Calif., court records viewed by Fox News confirm.

Chambers made the filing the same day the pair announced in a joint statement on social media that they were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage. According to People, Chambers cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Their date of separation is listed as July 6.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the couple's statement began, alongside a throwback picture of themselves in happier times.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," it continued. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

"We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," the statement concluded.

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, married in May 2010 and share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son, Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

The couple celebrated their milestone of 10 years of marriage this past May.

"TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Chambers wrote in an Instagram tribute in May. “I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

And last month, she also issued a tribute to Hammer on Father’s Day, calling the Golden Globe nominee a “master bedtime singer, omelette [sic] maker, steak griller, 'water pusher,' snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more.”

“Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours,” Chambers added. “We love you.”

