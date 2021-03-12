Armie Hammer’s ex Elizabeth Chambers ‘found evidence’ actor had an affair with co-star: report

Armie Hammer’s ex Elizabeth Chambers reportedly claims she found evidence of an affair between the actor and a co-star before filing for divorce.

In a new expose on the actor from Vanity Fair, a friend of Chambers’ says, "Armie confessed to being unfaithful shortly after his son’s birth — but claimed it was a one-time offense."

However, that may not have been the case, as "years later," Chambers, 38, "found evidence" that her now-34-year-old husband was carrying out an affair with a co-star.

The tension between the two continued to build as Hammer left his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, and when Chambers received a "raunchy" text message from Hammer meant for "someone else," she filed for divorce, according to VF.

A few of Hammer’s exes also spoke to the outlet, including 23-year-old design student Paige Lorenze, who said she "started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things" in her relationship, and once the actor began to impose rules on her, she ended things.

Lorenze ended the relationship over text "because you never know what you're going to get with him — he's kind of a scary person."

Another ex, Courtney Vucekovich, said she checked herself into a trauma treatment program after splitting from the star in September 2020, just a few months after the relationship began.

She said Hammer persuaded her into "a bondage scenario that I was not comfortable with." She "eventually consented" but "really regretted doing so."

Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Butler, offered a statement to the outlet.

"All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory," he said. "The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

Reps for Hammer and Chambers did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Hammer has seen major fallout since getting caught up in a whirlwind scandal that seen him be accused of troubling behavior toward his partners by several women.

Messages allegedly written by the "Call Me by Your Name" star recently leaked as well and contained references to cannibalism.

He’s exited several projects in recent months, including the Jennifer Lopez-starring "Shotgun Wedding," which is currently filming in the Dominican Republic, with actor Josh Duhamel filling the role Hammer was originally set to play.

"I'm not responding to these bulls— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement at the time.