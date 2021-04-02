Armie Hammer exits Broadway play 'The Minutes' after sexual assault allegations

Following months of scandal topped off with allegations of sexual assault, Armie Hammer has stepped away from yet another role.

The 34-year-old actor will no longer appear in the Broadway play "The Minutes," according to Variety.

Written by Tracy Letts, "The Minutes" originally planned to debut in March 2020, but when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the New York theater circuit, the project was put on hold. It is expected to debut during the 2021-2022 season.

The story examines the dark underbelly of a city council meeting when a newcomer becomes involved.

"I have loved every single second of working on ‘The Minutes’ with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family," said Hammer in a statement obtained by the outlet. "Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

The team behind the production added: "Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on ‘The Minutes.’ We wish only the best for him and respect his decision."

The actor appeared on Broadway in 2018 in the play "Straight White Men."

Reps for Hammer and "The Minutes" director Anna D. Shapiro did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"The Minutes" was one of the star's final roles that he had booked before his scandal broke in January. Since then, he's dropped out of projects left and right. He is still set to star in two films that he already finished filming: "Death on the Nile" and "Next Goal Wins."

Just weeks ago, a woman accused Hammer of rape and physical abuse. Hammer, who is now the main suspect in an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, has denied the allegations.

The woman and her attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference this week during which she claimed the now-34-year-old actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.

"He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," she alleged.

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the woman] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [The woman]’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," said the statement.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.