Armie Hammer spotted in Cayman Islands; first time seen since rape allegations

Armie Hammer is out and about.

The 34-year-old actor was recently spotted in the Cayman Islands -- his first time being seen publicly since being accused of rape last month.

The star looked rather relaxed in a gray T-shirt and gray shorts with a short haircut.

The Cayman Islands is reportedly where Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been waiting out the coronavirus pandemic with their 6-year-old daughter Harper and their 4-year-old son Ford.

ARMIE HAMMER IS MAIN SUSPECT IN AN ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION FOLLOWING RAPE ACCUSATIONS

Despite her presence in the Cayman Islands, Chambers, 38, has been rather mum on the subject of her husband's scandal.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," she said on her Instagram story in April. "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."

Hammer has also implied that he has another romantic contact in the region, once reportedly stating in his private social media that he couldn't wait to see "Miss Cayman" alongside a photo of a scantily clad woman.

The post was denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, prompting the actor to apologize.

ARMIE HAMMER 'GENUINELY SORRY' FOR REFERRING TO SCANTILY CLAD WOMAN IN VIDEO AS 'MISS CAYMAN'

Hammer's public outing comes just under two months after he was publicly accused of raping and abusing a woman. He is currently at the center of an investigation being carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, and her attorney Gloria Allred, held a news conference last month during which she claimed the actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The woman claims the assault lasted over four hours and she tried to get away "but he wouldn’t let me." She also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which lasted between 2016–2020, after having met him on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He became increasingly more violent," the woman, now 24, claimed. "I thought he was going to kill me. ... He then left with no concern for my well-being."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said after the alleged attack she was "traumatized" and she was "emotionally distressed and lost interest in living."

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.