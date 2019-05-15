Ariel Winter’s new hairstyle steals the show in 'Modern Family’ cast photo: ‘She looks unbelievable’

When Sarah Hyland shared a picture of herself and her fellow “Modern Family” castmates on Instagram Wednesday, it was her co-star Ariel Winter who stole the show with her new look.

Winter, 21, debuted a new red hairstyle earlier this month and fans were quick to say on Wednesday that they hardly recognized her beside her co-stars without her signature brown locks.

“10 years Down. 1 more to go. @abcmodernfam #abcupfronts,” Hyland captioned the photo.

Winter, who stood beside co-star Sofia Vergara, wore a black outfit with her wavy red hair on her shoulder.

Many followers said they didn’t recognize her at first, with one person commenting in part: “I thought it was a new character.”

Someone else agreed: “Same here! At first I had no idea who that was.”

A few followers compared the “Modern Family” star to “Wedding Crashers“ actress Isla Fisher.

“I totally thought Sara was announcing Isla Fisher as their newest guest star,” one person commented.

“Yes! I was like wait new cast member??” another agreed.

Someone else compared Winter to actress and singer Bella Thorne.

Others just commented on how great Winter looked, with one person saying: “She looks beautiful don't you think?”

“Holy sh--. I was like, ‘who's the red head’ and it's @arialwinter_01,” one person wrote in part, adding: “She looks UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!”

Winter first showed off her new look earlier this month, with a post on Instagram.

"Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," she captioned the snap — referring to the song from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" — along with two matching emojis.

This isn't the first time Winter has dyed her hair a vibrant hue.

The actress previously opted for a dark red color for the 2018 film "The Last Movie Star" and showed off her look on social media at the time.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.