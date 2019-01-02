Isla Fisher ditches Amy Adams doppelganger status, debuts shocking new look in 2019

Isla Fisher bid farewell to her iconic ginger locks in 2019 — confirming to fans that she is, in fact, a different person than fellow actress Amy Adams. The stars, both known for their vibrant red hair, often get confused for one another.

On New Year's Day, Fisher revealed a whole new look: platinum blonde hair and bronzer.

"Go blonde in ‘19 or go home," Fisher, 42, captioned an Instagram image of her transformation. The post has garnered nearly 95,000 likes and thousands of comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

NICOLE KIDMAN, AMY ADAMS SCARED FOR THEIR KIDS TO SEE THEIR MOVIES

Some fans admitted they missed the "signature" red, while others praised the "Wedding Crashers" star for taking a risk.

"Omg no your red hair is ur signature !!!!!! U look great tho," one Instagram user commented.

"Go blonde or go home. She said it 🤷🏽‍♂️" another added.

"As a ginger myself, I miss the red, but Girl, you look gorgeous!" one fan exclaimed.

A handful of people said the star looked "unrecognizable" and joked that Shakira may be her next celebrity lookalike.

The Australian actress has previously joked about being mistaken for Adams, revealing to Jimmy Kimmel in October 2017 that Lady Gaga even once mixed the pair up during a post-Oscars party.

"The crowd parted and there was Lady Gaga and she’s heading right toward me and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in 'American Hustle,' Amy ... So I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head," Fisher joked, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

'SHARP OBJECTS' STAR AMY ADAMS SAYS THE SHOW GAVE HER ANXIETY AND INSOMNIA

In order to prevent any future confusion, Kimmel prompted Fisher to share a PSA so fans can learn how to spot the difference between the actresses.

In the video, which has been viewed on YouTube more than 3.1 million times since October 2017, Fisher notes several key differences between herself and Adams.

“I am not Amy Adams. Amy Adams and I are completely different people," Fisher begins in the video.

She then continues to explain that her hair is light auburn and notes that the two have played very different roles.

“Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG," she joked.

“Okay, maybe it’s a little hard to tell us apart,” Fisher later admitted, though she reminded fans they have “totally different names, hence we are totally different people.”