‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter fires back at body-shaming troll over plastic surgery question

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter has no time for the haters.

The 21-year-old — who recently opened up about her drastic weight loss and said her slimmer appearance was due to a change in her antidepressant medication — took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the airing of the final episode of the beloved show’s 10th season. But at least one person took the post as an opportunity to body-shame the actress.

“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” the critic asked.

“Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheekbone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth,” the same person reportedly added, per Yahoo Entertainment.

Winter — who is known for spreading body positivity, showing pride for her figure and encouraging other women to do the same despite receiving constant backlash over her "sexy" style — was quick to fire back at the troll.

“I wasn’t going to reply but I have to ask...what the f*** is cheekbone and chin shaving?” Winter purportedly asked, per the publication. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way. One breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo.”

Winter underwent a breast reduction surgery in 2015, telling Glamour at the time the decision made her “feel like a new person.”

Many of the young actress’ loyal fans, too, were quick to defend her.

“Girl, no need to explain yourself to the haters. Just be your amazing self!” wrote one person.

“No need to answer them, you’re naturally beautiful and have a radiant personality,” said another.

“Don't listen to haters. They are just jealous of you,” advised a third.

This isn’t the first time Winter has defended herself against body-shaming trolls. She once stood up to online bullies who mocked her feet and another time when they claimed she was “too slim” after she showed off her toned figure in a checkered jumpsuit.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.