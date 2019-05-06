Ariel Winter channels 'The Little Mermaid' with new red hairstyle

Ariel Winter is red-hot!

The "Modern Family" star said goodbye to her signature dark brown locks over the weekend and debuted a new red hairstyle.

Wearing a black lace-up top paired with jeans, the 21-year-old actress went on Instagram Saturday to show off her freshly colored tresses, which reminded many, including Winter herself, of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

"Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," she captioned the snap — referring to the Disney song — along with two mermaid emojis.

Fans were loving the star's look, writing in the comments section: "You look stunning."

"It looks amazing!!" echoed another individual.

"The hair colour suits your name now 'Ariel' (Little mermaid)," commented one person.

This isn't the first time Winter has dyed her hair a vibrant hue.

The actress previously opted for a dark red color for the 2018 film "The Last Movie Star," also showing off her look on social media at the time.