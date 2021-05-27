Usher kicks off iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd open show: 'Live music is back'

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are here.

The annual celebration of another year of music began with a performance from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, singing the duet version of The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."

The performance was simple, with only minor lighting effects and both star donning plain wardrobes, but they were met with thunderous applause several times throughout the performance, especially when Grande, 27, hit some of her signature sky-high notes.

Usher, who is serving as the evening's host, then took to the stage.

"Live music is back, ladies and gentlemen," he said shortly before passing the mike to French Montana, who awarded the best collaboration of the year award to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is airing on FOX.