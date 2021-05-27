2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Partial winners list

Another year in music is being honored on Thursday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The evening is set to feature some of the biggest names in music with performances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and more, and stars like Demi Lovato will pay tribute to Elton John, who will receive the icon award.

Additionally, the nominations honor the likes of Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish among others.

With an evening jam-packed with music stars and performances, here's the winner's list:

Song of the year:

Female artist of the year:

Male artist of the year: The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year: Dan + Shay

Best collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"

Best new pop artist:

Best pop album of the year: Taylor Swift - "folklore"

Alternative rock album of the year: Machine Gun Kelly - "Tickets To My Downfall"

Alternative rock song of the year: twenty one pilots - "Level Of Concnern"

Alternative rock artist of the year: twenty one pilots

Best new rock/alternative rock artist:

Rock album of the year: AD/DC - "Power Up"

Rock song of the year: Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"

Rock artist of the year: The Pretty Reckless

Country album of the year: Luke Combs - "What You See Ain't Always What You Get"

Country song of the year: Maren Morris - "The Bones"

Country artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best new country artist: Gabby Barrett

Dance album of the year: Diplo - "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil"

Dance song of the year:

Dance artist of the year: Marshmello

Hip-hop album of the year: Lil Baby - "My Turn"

Hip-hop song of the year:

Hip-hop artist of the year: Roddy Ricch

Best new hip-hop artist:

R&B song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

R&B artist of the year:

Best new R&B artist:

Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year:

Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year: J Balvin

Best new Latin artist:

Regional Mexican song of the year:

Regional Mexican artist of the year:

Producer of the year:

Songwriter of the year:

Best lyrics (socially voted category): Harry Styles - "Adore You"

Best cover song (socially voted category): "Adore You" (Harry Styles) - Lizzo

Best fan army (socially voted category):

Best music video (socially voted category):

Social star award (socially voted category): Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite music video choreography (socially voted category):

TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"