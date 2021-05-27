Megan Fox sizzles in all pink outfit on 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

Megan Fox is continuing to stun on the red carpet.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress accompanied her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, won the alternative rock album of the year award for his record "Tickets To My Downfall" at the show.

For the evening, Fox opted for a pink satin strappy top with matching pants. She paired her look with silver pumps.

Meanwhile, Kelly's look complemented Fox's. The 31-year-old wore a silver top, jacket and shorts along with white socks featuring pink stripes. The duo also both rocked similar pointed manicures.

During the show, Usher asked Kelly if he was "done with rap." "Never," Kelly, who also presented the award for song of the year, responded.

This is the couple's second red carpet appearance in less than a week. On Sunday, the pair stepped out for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards .

Fox donned a black Mugler gown with risqué cutouts that exposed her toned stomach and cleavage.

The dress featured a sheer ruched skirt and Fox accessorized with black Jimmy Choo heels.

Meanwhile, Kelly wore a deconstructed black tuxedo, metallic nail polish, a mix of pearl and silver jewelry, and dyed his tongue black as well.

The couple started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass."