Ariana Grande shares video of Mac Miller a week after Pete Davidson split

Ariana Grande shared a sweet video of Mac Miller on Monday, nearly two months after the rapper died and a week after the “Sweetener” singer broke up with fiancé Pete Davidson.

In a since-deleted post, Grande shared a video on Instagram Story of Miller wearing a suit while speaking to Grande’s grandmother. Grande is filming the heart-warming moment and catches the rapper smiling back at her.

The singer previously posted a tribute to Miller — who died on Sept. 7 from a suspected overdose — on her Instagram in the days following his death. She first posted a black-and-white picture of Miller followed by a video post days later with a lengthy caption.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do,” Grande wrote in the caption on Sept. 14.

Last week, Grande called off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, ending her whirlwind romance with the “Saturday Night Live” star just months after getting together.

A source told Fox News the breakup was “imminent” following Miller’s death.

“The relationship was a lot, and Mac's death hit her [Grande] really hard because she tried to help him with his addiction — and the way social media personally attacked her was hard for her to deal with,” the source close to Grande said.

Grande said last week she was planning to take a break from social media and called the split from Davidson “very sad.”