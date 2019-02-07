'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco shares steamy lingerie photo from set: 'Check out those abs!'

Kaley Cuoco's latest behind-the-scenes picture from the iconic "Big Bang Theory" set is giving fans major ab envy, and admittedly, fogging up some glasses.

The actress posed next to her costar Johnny Galecki, wearing matching black and blue lingerie and making a kissy face. Galecki, who plays Leonard in the hit CBS sitcom, jokingly covered his stomach with his hands and made a pouty face.

"Finally allowed to post this pic!" Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon. "All new @bigbangtheory_cbsTONIGHT! I spend the entire episode in lingerie. Kidding just one scene - don’t miss it! 💃🏼 #finalseason."

BROOKLYN DECKER TELLS BODY-SHAMER WHY SHE'S A 'BAG OF BONES'

The picture received nearly 280,000 likes within 5 hours and — of course — drew some sweet replies from adoring fans.

"Can I borrow those abs for Valentine's Day? #damngirl," one Instagram user asked.

"Seeing your photo I remember I have to go to the gym💪🤣," another joked.

"Dang! Check out those abs!" another exclaimed, inquiring whether she tightens up her abdomen while horseback riding. Other users agreed, Cuoco's abs were "poppin."

Hours later, Cuoco once again encouraged fans to turn on "The Big Bang Theory" Thursday night.

"Tonight these cuties are back," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post, sharing a Polaroid of herself and Galecki with their arms around Brian Thomas Smith and Lindsey Kraft — who play Penny's ex-boyfriend and his wife on "Big Bang."

The 33-year-old reminded viewers there's "only a few episodes left."

'BIG BANG THEORY' STARS KALEY CUOCO, JIM PARSONS AND OTHER CAST MEMBERS REVEAL WHAT'S NEXT AFTER SITCOM ENDS

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions first confirmed the long-running sitcom was coming to an "epic creative close" after Season 12 in August 2018. The news shocked both fans and cast members, including Cuoco who said she "would have done 20 more years."

The final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" will air in May 2019. But Cuoco already has a few projects in the works.

She's developing a limited series called "The Flight Attendant" with her new production company Yes, Norman Productions. She'll play the lead character in the show.

"Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her," IMDB explains in a summary of the plot.

In addition to working on the series, Cuoco will go animated. The 33-year-old is set to executive produce and voice Harley Quinn in a new adult cartoon series based on the popular character.

"I’ve always loved animation. I did it years ago, and I haven’t been in the animation world in a while,” Cuoco told Entertainment Weekly. “[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record.”