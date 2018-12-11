Ariana Grande defines relationship status with ex Ricky Alvarez as rumors swirl

Ariana Grande wants to set the record straight about her current relationship with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

As her hit song "Thank U, Next" states, Grande's newest relationship is "gon' last ... 'cause her name is Ari." And yes, she's still good with that.

The 25-year-old singer squashed rumors that she's rekindling an old flame — who was also mentioned on her new track — with an Instagram comment Monday. Grande complimented Alvarez's recent Instagram post, calling the colors of his sweater with the background in the picture "sick." Naturally, fans started to read into the social media love.

“WHAT ABOUT YOU AND ARIANA???? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW,” one fan commented on the same post.

"We're ready for Rickianaaa❤️❤️," another chimed in.

"Rickiana would be so iconic," a user echoed.

But Grande didn't allow minds to wander.

"We're friends everyone take a big ol breather," Grande replied, according to Us Weekly.

It appears the pair, who reportedly dated from July 2015 to July 2016, has been friendly with one another lately.

Alvarez posted a video of himself looking disappointed as he listened to Grande's new song. "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," Grande sings as Alvarez paused the video and shot fans a concerned look. In an Instagram story, the singer later clarified the lyric was meant to be taken "lovingly" and jokingly apologized for giving him "the worst line."

The friends were also spotted together in New York City and Alvarez apparently attended Grande's November music video shoot for "Thank U, Next," Us reports.

Fans support the former couple's friendship, though some admitted they hope to see them get back together.

"I hope that you and @rickyrozay will be together again. I love you guys so much <3," one Instagram user wrote.

"RICKY! YOU N ARI VERY CUTE WITH JUST FRIENDS !!" another exclaimed.

"We know you are friends but you are great couple😍😍 maybe you don"t think so but i think I and lot of your fans think I LOVE YOU," one user added.