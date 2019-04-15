Ariana Grande reunites NSYNC at Coachella, gushes over ‘nicest human beings’

Ariana Grande reunited most of NSYNC during her Coachella set Sunday, a day she said she’ll be recovering from “for the next twenty years.”

The 25-year-old singer gushed about the former boy band on Instagram the next day, saying they were “the nicest human beings possible.”

ARIANA GRANDE SHARES ‘TERRIFYING’ IMAGE OF HER BRAIN SCAN DISPLAYING EFFECTS OF PTSD

“It can go either way when you meet your childhood heroes and no one has ever been kinder or cooler or sillier or more lovely to be around. ever!” she wrote, alongside a picture of her and the band.

“Also how the f--- do y’all still sound and dance exactly like you did when my mom and i followed you around on tour when i was 5? thank you thank you thank you for your time and energy and i love you so much forever,” she added.

Grande also shared a picture with just J.C. Chasez, captioned with three smiley faces.

Later, she posted another picture with Lance Bass — with Joey Fatone photobombing.

“I am never going to stop posting about this unfollow me today,” she wrote.

Though Justin Timberlake wasn’t able to make it — according to Us Weekly, he had just finished his “Man of Woods” tour the day before — Grande was joined by Fatone, Bass, Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

ARIANA GRANDE WON’T LABEL HER SEXUALITY DESPITE RUMORS INSPIRED BY NEW SONG

They performed the ‘90s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” which was first released in 1997.

“I’ve been preparing my whole f---king life for this,” she told the audience, Us Weekly reported.