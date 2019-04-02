Ariana Grande won’t label her sexuality despite rumors inspired by new song

Ariana Grande has said she won’t label her sexuality despite the rumors that were sparked by the release of her newest single “Monopoly” on Monday.

The song, which Grande released with songwriter Victoria Monét, includes the lyrics: “I like women and men” which led people to speculate that the 25-year-old is bisexual.

Grande responded to the rumors on social media, after one fan tweeted: “Ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said.”

“I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now,” she wrote, adding: “Which is okay.”

Early in the song, Monét and Grande sing the line in question together, but later on, Grande sings the line solo.

As soon as the song was released Monday afternoon, fans began to speculate on social media about Grande’s sexuality.

One person tweeted: “Are u bisexual ...? super proud of u if its tru. love u.”

Someone else wrote: “So ariana is bi.....this just confirm my theory that no one is 100% straight.”

Despite Grande’s refusal to confirm either way, her friend and co-collaborator Monét came out as bisexual in November 2018 on Twitter.

She posted: “After coming out, this thanksgiving coulda went waaaay left!! But she love meeeee how I am and I’m so happy.”