Ariana Grande goes blonde in latest Instagram post: 'Shattered the internet'

Ariana Grande abandoned her longtime brunette hairstyle for a new blonde look.

The singer gave the first look at her new blonde hair, styled in a classic ponytail, via a cheeky Instagram post on Wednesday with the caption, "new earrings."

Feedback from her fans was mostly positive and encouraging, with one fan commenting, "blondiana just shattered the internet." Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who helped the 29-year-old go blonde in 2018 for her "Sweetener" album, said, "Ohh Hi old friend."

Grande, who has over 330 million followers on the Meta-owned social media platform, received more than 4.1 million likes from fans.

JENNETTE MCCURDY EXPLAINS WHY SHE WAS 'JEALOUS' OF ARIANA GRANDE: 'MUCH EASIER UPBRINGING'

The hair transformation is believed to be for Grande's upcoming performance in the "Wicked" movie as the iconic character Glinda the Good Witch. The onscreen adaption of the longtime Broadway musical was announced last year and Grande will star alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Director Jon Chu told media outlets in April 2022 that "Wicked" will be split into two different movies, each to be released a year apart on Christmas Day 2024 and 2025.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Recently Grande has released a new line of beauty products, including God Is a Woman, in collaboration with Ulta Beauty.

The childhood star was known for many years for her bright red hair color before switching to dark blonde and brunette later in her career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP