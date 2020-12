Ariana Grande confirms Netflix documentary about ‘Sweetener’ world tour

After 24 hours of intense speculation, Ariana Grande confirmed her new project.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer confirmed that she's releasing a documentary on Netflix about her 2019 "Sweetener" world tour.

"excuse me, i love you. Coming to Netflix globally on December 21," the streaming service wrote on Twitter.

"dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u," the Grammy-winner teased.

“Releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am," she explained.

“I've learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. ‘excuse me, i love you’ dec 21. trailer tomorrow," Grande concluded.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer posted a series of black-and-white photos on social media from her 2019 "Sweetener" world tour and tagged Netflix in the posts.

Fans got to chatting about a possible concert or documentary in the works with the streaming service.

"Sweetener movie?!??????," one fan asked, while another user commented, "GIVE US A DATE."

“Omg is she having a netflix special!!?,” one person wrote. Another said, “DONT PLAY WITH ME ARI.”

Netflix responded to the tweet with, "Excuse me, I love you," which is a reference to Grande’s song “R.E.M.”

Back in 2018, Grande and YouTube worked together on her "Dangerous Woman Diaries" series which consisted of four episodes that documented the behind-the-scenes of her 2017 tour.

Even amid the pandemic, the Grammy winner has been busy at work. She released her sixth studio album "Positions" in October and was featured on Lady Gaga's hit song "Rain on Me."

In November, Grande reacted to her album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

"hello / thank u," she penned to her fans on social media. "i know these things aren’t v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it’s important to express gratitude for your love and support !!! so i am indeed rambling today. sry."

"this is my favorite album yet," she added, "and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much."