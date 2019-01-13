Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reality
Published

Anthony Scaramucci, Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin among 'Celebrity Big Brother' cast

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
close
Anthony Scaramucci: Who is the new WH Comm director?Video

Anthony Scaramucci: Who is the new WH Comm director?

Anthony Scaramucci is named the next White House communications director. So who is the man known by his friends as “The Mooch”?

"Celebrity Big Brother"  is sure to be rife with controversy this season.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci leads the charge of the upcoming season of the reality show.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI ON THE MISTAKES THAT LED TO HIS FIRING

Joining the Mooch are disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, "famous houseguest" Kato Kaelin (of O.J. Simpson trial fame), Dina Lohan (mom of a certain famous Lindsay), "Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, former Olympian Lolo Jones, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, comedian Tom Green, NFL runningback Ricky Williams and actor Joey Lawrence.

Anthony Scaramucci and wife, Deidre Ball, talk marriageVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scaramucci is the second employee of President Donald Trump to reside in the "Celebrity Big Brother" house.

Omarosa Manigault Newman starred in the first season, in which she dropped several bombshells about her White House tenure.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI ATTENDS 2019 GOLDEN GLOBES WITH WIFE DEIRDRE BALL

Julie Chen will return to host the series after several sexual misconduct allegations led her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves, to resign.

"Celebrity Big Brother" premieres on CBS Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.