Anthony Scaramucci, Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin among 'Celebrity Big Brother' cast

"Celebrity Big Brother" is sure to be rife with controversy this season.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci leads the charge of the upcoming season of the reality show.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI ON THE MISTAKES THAT LED TO HIS FIRING

Joining the Mooch are disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, "famous houseguest" Kato Kaelin (of O.J. Simpson trial fame), Dina Lohan (mom of a certain famous Lindsay), "Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, former Olympian Lolo Jones, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, comedian Tom Green, NFL runningback Ricky Williams and actor Joey Lawrence.

Scaramucci is the second employee of President Donald Trump to reside in the "Celebrity Big Brother" house.

Omarosa Manigault Newman starred in the first season, in which she dropped several bombshells about her White House tenure.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI ATTENDS 2019 GOLDEN GLOBES WITH WIFE DEIRDRE BALL

Julie Chen will return to host the series after several sexual misconduct allegations led her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves, to resign.

"Celebrity Big Brother" premieres on CBS Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.