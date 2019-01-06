Anthony Scaramucci attends 2019 Golden Globes with wife Deirdre Ball

Anthony Scaramucci walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Scaramucci, 55, and wife Deirdre Ball attended the awards show together, showing a united front after a tumultuous two years.

In July 2017, a nine-months pregnant Ball filed for divorce from Scaramucci, who asked for a paternity test for their second child.

The pair called off their split four months later.

The former White House communications director's presence baffled some and delighted others.

"Anthony Scaramucci is here at the #GoldenGlobes and no one is sure why," one user wrote.

"Who the f—k invited Anthony Scaramucci to the Golden Globes," another wrote.

Scaramucci, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, tweeted videos and photos from and on the way to the event, including a clip from the balcony lounge, in the back of a car and meeting Henry Winkler on the red carpet.