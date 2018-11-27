Julie Chen Moonves returning to CBS to host 'Big Brother' after husband was ousted for sexual misconduct

After weeks of speculation, CBS has confirmed that Julie Chen Moonves will return as host of “Big Brother” after seemingly breaking with the network over its ousting of her husband, disgraced former CEO Les Moonves.

According to a press release announcing a slew of returning midseason programming for the network, Chen Moonves was confirmed as the host of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” Season 2. A spinoff to the long-running reality series, which puts contestants in a house outfitted with cameras, the celebrity version will air multiple nights for three weeks until the stars whittle themselves down to one winner.

While a second season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” seemed inevitable, there was a lot of confusion about longtime host Chen Moonves' involvement. She previously left her role at “The Talk” in September after at least 12 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Leslie. After her husband was booted from his high-powered position, Chen Moonves followed suit in what seemed to be an act of solidarity.

“I have been at ‘The Talk’ since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I have decided to leave ‘The Talk,’” Chen Moonves said in a pre-taped announcement at the time.

Despite taking a long break from working with the network, many were still curious as to whether or not she would remain as the host of “Big Brother.” While Season 21 of the flagship series has not yet been officially announced, Deadline reports that Chen Moonves' contract includes “Celebrity Edition” and at least one more season of the regular version.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” is set to return in January.