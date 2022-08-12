Anne Heche's Lifetime movie still set to air following her death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche's Lifetime movie, "Girl in Room 13," is still set to air following the news of her death. Heche's son, Homer, confirmed her passing in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday.

The "Six Days, Seven Nights" star was in a coma and suffered a "severe" brain injury after she was involved in a serious car wreck a week ago, a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital.

Lifetime’s executive vice president and head of programming, Amy Winter, clarified the status of Heche's film prior to her death. The movie has a September release date.

"As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected," Winter said at the TCA press tour. "This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us."

ANNE HECHE’S ‘HORRIFIC’ CAR CRASH: EYEWITNESS’ SHARES TERRIFYING DETAILS FROM FIERY INCIDENT

She continued: "We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking."

The film's director, Elizabeth Rohm, told Entertainment Tonight that the entire cast is "devastated."

"I know that Anne really was passionate about this film. She gave it everything that she had, she brought a phenomenal performance and force to this project, and she was really committed to stopping violence against women. We wish she was here with us, and all I can say is that we’re just praying for her recovery," Rohm told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heche was involved in a tragic car accident Aug. 5 when she crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. In overhead video captured from the scene, Heche was wheeled out from the burning home on a stretcher by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering her body.

Just as they reached the ambulance, she abruptly sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. Following the crash, her rep confirmed Heche "hasn’t regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

A blood test later revealed "the presence of drugs," the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital, but additional testing was needed to "rule out any substances that were administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heche found small screen success on soap operas in the ‘80s, and portrayed twins on "Another World," which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights," and Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.