Anne Heche's blood test 'revealed the presence of drugs' at time of crash: police

Anne Heche's blood test "revealed the presence of drugs," Fox News Digital can confirm.

A Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer told Fox News Digital on Thursday: "Based on the blood draw, it revealed the presence of drugs, however additional testing is required to rule out any substances that were administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment."

Per the LAPD, "additional testing has been sent out "to rule out anything that was administered at the hospital." "Any secondary drugs [takes] up to 30 days for [a] secondary test to come back," authorities tell Fox News Digital.

According to TMZ, Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she crashed her vehicle into a home in Mar Vista on Friday and caused a fire, which destroyed a home and sent the actress to the hospital where she's currently in a coma.

Heche, 53, had her blood tested upon being admitted to the hospital, where law enforcement sources told TMZ they found "cocaine" in her system.

Per the outlet, "fentanyl" was also found in her system but more testing needs to be done to determine if fentanyl was in her system at the time of the crash since it's sometimes used as a pain medication in hospitals.

In addition, sources reported her "condition is dire" and "has not improved since she was admitted to the hospital."

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital on Thursday that initially there were no reported injuries connected with the incident for victims involved. In that situation, all potential charges would have been misdemeanors. However, LAPD "later learned that there was a victim who was injured and that victim who was injured obtained medical attention."

Police say Lynne Mishele, the woman who lived at the home Heche destroyed, was hit by some debris, and had smoke-related injuries as well. She was not hospitalized, but "she was very traumatized, psychologically traumatized." But Officer Olin Osborne cautions, "We don't want to prejudice people based on a preliminary report that has not been confirmed."