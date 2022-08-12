Anne Heche brain dead: rep confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche has been declared brain dead after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Her rep tells Fox News Digital that while reports of her death are false, "she was declared brain dead last night, but has been kept on life support for organ donation."

Under California law, where Anne is hospitalized, "brain dead" is considered "dead."

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper last Friday when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Shortly after, she crashed her car again into a nearby home in Mar Vista and ignited a massive fire that engulfed her car and destroyed the home.

Tributes from friends are beginning to come in for Anne. Ellen DeGeneres sent "all my love" to her ex-girlfriend. The comedian and Heche dated from 1997 to 2000.

DeGeneres, 64, took to Twitter and wrote, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

Anne's friend Nancy Davis wrote in part, "Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS. My heart is broken."

On Thursday, a rep for Heche told Fox News Digital that Heche remains in a coma after suffering a "severe" brain injury and is "not expected to survive."

The rep added that Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor and "she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement, made on the behalf of Heche's friends and family, continued.

The rep added, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work --especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that a blood test "revealed the presence of drugs" in Heche's system, but "additional testing is required to rule out any substances that were administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment."

Heche is known for movies like "Donny Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights" and the remake of "Psycho."

Celebrities and loved ones have sent Heche messages of support over the last week.

Alec Baldwin called her an "amazingly talented woman" and actor Peter Facinelli said he was "praying for" her and her "beautiful family." Actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend, reached out on Instagram with a photo of Heche and Atlas, their 13-year-old son.

