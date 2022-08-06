A timeline of Anne Heche’s car crash: How star’s fiery crash landed her in critical condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Six Days Seven Nights" star Anne Heche crashed a vehicle two times Friday in a matter of minutes, causing a fire at a Mar Vista, California, home after the second accident.

The fire reportedly engulfed the house in flames, and Heche was transported to a Los Angeles hospital immediately by an ambulance, according to emergency responders.

Fortunately, her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane confirmed that the actress was reportedly in "stable" condition and is "expected to pull through," according to the Daily Mail.

Anne Heche’s first car crash

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles.

The first crash happened around 11:00 am, she apparently fled the scene and proceeded to drive on the same block before slamming her car into a different home, according to the Daily Mail.

Witnesses told TMZ people tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled.

Anne Heche’s second car crash

Minutes after her first accident, Heche then crashed into a nearby home in Mar Vista and ignited a fire, according to FOX 11.

Anne Heche’s car crash ignited a massive fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement saying the vehicle had a single occupant when it rammed into a two-story home built in 1952.

"Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition," the statement said.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told Fox News Digital the person involved in the accidents was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

A resident was present at the time of the accident at the home and escaped injury. Heche, however, sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was placed on a stretcher.

Anne Heche was transported to the hospital following crash

Helicopter footage captured the fire department extinguishing the blaze and loading Heche into an ambulance to be transferred for further care.

Per the video footage, Heche was seen being wheeled out in a white sheet. Burn victims are often wrapped in a sterile sheet and sometimes sterile water is applied to the sheet to cool the burns.

The video footage then shows Heche abruptly sitting up as firefighters are seen rushing her to an ambulance.

Doctors were unable to run tests to determine if Heche was under the influence while operating her vehicle due to her condition, according to TMZ.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to FOX 11.

A rep for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Per TMZ, Heche is intubated at a hospital.

Anne Heche’s former partners pay tribute

Despite their split, Heche’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane paid an emotional tribute to the actress.

"While Anne and I are no longer an item, today's tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her," Jane told the media outlet.

"My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt."

Heche’s other ex-partner of more than 10 years, James Tupper, also paid tribute to the injured actress.

Tupper took to Instagram Friday night to share a photo of Heche and their son, Atlas, together with the caption, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche. We love you."

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.