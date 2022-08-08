Anne Heche's podcast where she 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' taken down due to 'inaccurate reporting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Better Together" podcast episode where Anne Heche and co-host Heather Duffy "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" was taken down because of "inaccurate reporting," Fox News Digital can confirm.

The episode of the podcast was posted online Friday, but removed after Heche was involved in a near-fatal collision that caught a home on fire and left the actress in "critical condition."

The episode was originally recorded Tuesday - three days before the collision.

"We removed the episode because there was too much inaccurate reporting that the episode was recorded on the day of the accident when in fact, it was recorded on the Tuesday before the accident," Ryan Tillotson, a spokesperson for the media company behind the podcast, told Fox News Digital.

Duffy explained that a doctor suggested the two "should be drinking vodka instead of wine."

"And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers," Heche said during the since-deleted podcast episode.

The "Another World" star also revealed she had not had the best day.

"Today’s been a very unique day," Heche admitted. "I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck, and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are … some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that."

Heche crashed her vehicle twice on Friday while driving in a Mar Vista neighborhood. She first drove her car into a garage door of an apartment complex before crashing into a home.

A neighborhood witness spoke to Fox News Digital about the crash on Saturday. Lynne Bernstein, detailed the crash as "horrific" and said he could "hardly breathe" when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."

Bernstein said that he and his wife witnessed a car going down their street at a "high rate of speed" before his wife heard Heche’s car crash into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein noted that his neighbor, Dave, asked Heche if she was alright, and she responded that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, asked the neighbors if anyone was in the house and alerted the first responders that a woman was inside.

The tenant of the house exited her home from a side room and said she was "shocked" by what had happened. "Get out of my house," the tenant told the group of people outside her home before she realized a car had struck her home.

Heche suffered burn injuries in the crash, but was "conscious and breathing" when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

"Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition," the statement said.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.