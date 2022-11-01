Anna Faris opens up about jaw-dropping comment her son Jack made

Actress Anna Faris got candid about the shocking comment her 10-year-old son Jack recently made.

When asked if she allows her child to watch the movies that she stars in, Faris revealed that she is "relaxed" about the matter.

"I am much more relaxed. I shouldn't be," she told E! News. "Apparently my son said the other day - and he said it to the television I guess - but in front of some kids, he said, ‘Suck my b---s.'"

The "Scary Movie" alum shared that she was not there at the time her son made the shocking comment, and that it was another parent who overheard it.

ANNA FARIS ON DIVORCE: 'I'M LIKE A DIVORCE VETERAN'

The actress also gushed about her young son, in which she described raising him as "awesome."

"I love having a 10-year-old boy," Faris said. "He is hysterical. And I feel like I'm a child myself. So maybe he's just raising himself. So we'll see how that goes. How he turns out. I'm crazy about him. I can't wait to grab him. Everyday."

Back in June, the 45-year-old actress opened up about having gone through two divorces and being on her third marriage.

"I’m like a divorce veteran because I’ve been divorced twice," she told Chelsea Handler on her podcast. "It hit hard the first time."

She continued, "I turned into somebody that I didn’t recognize. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends."

Faris was married to her "Lovers Lane" co-star, Ben Indra, from 2004 to 2008. She subsequently tied the knot to actor Chris Pratt, and they were married from 2009 to 2018.

Pratt and Faris share 10-year-old son Jack.