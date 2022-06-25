Anna Faris on divorce: ‘I’m like a divorce veteran’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anna Faris is getting candid on divorce.

The 45-year-old actress spoke her two failed marriages on Chelsea Handler’s "Dear Chelsea" podcast on Thursday.

"I’m like a divorce veteran because I’ve been divorced twice," she told Handler. "It hit hard the first time."

She continued: "I turned into somebody that I didn’t recognize. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends."

ANNA FARIS SAYS SHE HAD ‘AN IMMEDIATE KIND OF INTIMACY’ WITH FIANCÉ MICHAEL BARRETT

Faris was married to her "Lovers Lane" co-star, Indra, from 2004 to 2008. Faris and Pratt starred in "Take Me Home Tonight" and were married from 2009 to 2018.

Pratt and Faris share a nine-year-old son, Jack.

In 2021, Faris took another chance at marriage and eloped with cinematographer, Michael Barrett.

ANNA FARIS GETS CANDID ABOUT CO-PARENTING WITH EX CHRIS PRATT

The "Moms" alum detailed her first divorce, saying she felt alone because she had "no one to text or call" and only kept "beer and mustard in the fridge" because she was going out all the time.

"I was terrified that I wasn’t a good lover," she shared to Handler. "Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn’t want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately."

As far as the actress’ divorce to Pratt, she’s been outspoken in the past that pride was to blame. During an episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" in March 2021, she said the duo didn’t do a great job at "eliminating competitiveness."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think — and I hope I’ve grown from that," she admitted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Faris was hesitant to marry for the third time, but her current husband changed things for her.

"I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment," she said on her podcast in July.

Faris revealed her elopement on a podcast episode while apologizing to Barrett for sharing their secret.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry. I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore," she said. "It was awesome. It feels great."