Anna Faris details 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman 'yelling' and 'slapping' her butt on set

Anna Faris sat down with Lena Dunham on her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," in which she opened up about her hardest filming experience.

Faris got personal while detailing her experience on the set of "My Super Ex-Girlfriend."

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day…and my first day, it was me," Faris shared.

Reitman, best known for his work directing "Ghostbusters," died in February of last year, and directed Faris in the 2006 flick.

Faris recalled her first day on set going terribly awry, and that her "first scene was a fight sequence with Uma Thurman."

Due to complications in the hair and makeup department, Faris recalled being "20 to 25 minutes late" on her first day because she had a mound of wig glue spilled over her costume.

"I'm terrified, truly, on my first day that Ivan thinks I'm some kind of diva…that's not coming out of my trailer," Faris told Dunham. "It's a night shoot and Ivan is just taking me down…He was just like ‘Annie!' He always called me Annie. He's like, ‘You can’t play like that around here.'"

The actress remembered telling herself, "'Don't do it. Don’t cry. No crying.' And I felt angry, and hurt, and humiliated, and defensive. Eventually I said, ‘Did no one tell you what happened?’" referencing the wig glue incident.

Faris said "at that point he just kind of shut up" and they got back to work. However, the night continued to get more uncomfortable, as Faris shared that Reitman touched her inappropriately.

"But then later…he slapped my ass too… that was a weird moment," she said, much to Dunham's dismay.

"Sometimes, like with that incident, I think that I'm still of the generation and of the mentality of how to like, calibrate that element. Like, on one hand, it wasn't anything. On thea other hand, it was like, I did have 30 people around me, I think expecting me to do something. And I didn't."

Earlier in the conversation, Dunham told Faris, "I don't think you're the first person who’s reported that," in reference to Reitman's actions.