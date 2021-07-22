Anna Faris reveals she's married to Michael Barrett: 'We eloped'

Anna Faris has tied the knot!

The actress revealed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" that she and cinematographer Michael Barrett recently eloped.

"I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said.

"I just blurted that out. I can't say fiancé anymore! It was awesome, yeah, it was great," she continued.

ANNA FARIS SAYS SHE HAD ‘AN IMMEDIATE KIND OF INTIMACY’ WITH FIANCÉ MICHAEL BARRETT

Faris did not reveal too many details about her wedding day such as the exact date or if there were any guests. However, she did confirm the couple got married at a local courthouse in the state of Washington.

The "Moms" alum, 44, and the cinematographer began dating in 2017 and revealed their engagement last year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is the star's third marriage. First to Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008, and then to Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2018. Faris and Pratt, 42, share a son named Jack, 8.

Pratt wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019. They welcomed a daughter, Lyla Marie, in August 2020.

Faris opened up about the couple's chemistry just a couple months ago.

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told People magazine in May. "We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP