Anna Faris says she had ‘an immediate kind of intimacy’ with fiancé Michael Barrett

Anna Faris’ connection with Michael Barrett was instant.

The actress and the cinematographer began dating in 2017 and revealed their engagement last year.

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told People magazine on Tuesday. "We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding."

The 44-year-old has been married twice. First to Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008, and then to Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2018. Faris and Pratt, 41, share a son named Jack.

The star told the outlet that she and Barrett, 50, along with their blended family, spent much of their quarantine traveling.

ANNA FARIS SAYS SHE DIDN'T HANDLE 'COMPETITIVENESS AND COMPARISON’ WELL WITH CHRIS PRATT

"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," she said. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don’t think I’ve ever been so present."

Most recently, the "Mom" alum opened up about her split from Pratt on her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" and how she’s feeling about it years later.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said, as quoted by E! News, about the actor. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

The star admitted that she never opened up about the struggles she was facing with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," Faris explained. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Later in the episode, a caller opened up about wanting to call off her engagement before the wedding, a sentiment that Faris endorsed.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," the actress said, though she didn't clarify which relationship made her feel that way. "Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.