Anjelica Huston breaks silence after she 'managed to survive' private cancer battle

Anjelica Huston opened up about her private cancer battle after years of being "in the clear."

The 73-year-old actress revealed she's been "in the clear" for four years. Huston chose not to share the type of cancer she battled.

"I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me," "The Grifters" star told People magazine. "It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

Huston was first diagnosed with cancer in 2019. The actress had just completed "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."

"That was a very serious moment for me," she told the outlet. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

"It's not something that came lightly," Huston added. "It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now, when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

While keeping the details of her cancer battle private, Huston hoped to inspire others by sharing parts of the story.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," "The Witches" star said.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big, and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

Huston was no stranger to Hollywood when she chose to pursue her acting career. The daughter of director John Huston and granddaughter of actor Walter Huston, she began acting in the 1980s.

She became the third generation of her family to win an Academy Award when the actress' performance in "Prizzi's Honor" landed her the Oscar for best supporting actress. The film was directed by her father.

Huston is known for roles in "Crimes and Misdemeanors," "The Addams Family," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Smash."

