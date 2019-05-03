Anjelica Huston calls out Bill Murray over his treatment of her during 'Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou'

Legendary actress Anjelica Huston, who has worked with practically everyone in Hollywood, says Bill Murray was “a little shi--" to her while they worked together on “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” 15 years ago.

ANJELICA HUSTON TEARS INTO DIANE KEATON, ROBERT DE NIRO

She told New York Magazine that she was “really hurt” when Murray invited the entire cast to dinner the first week of filming – except for her. Everyone came down for dinner looking “dog-faced,” saying they didn’t really want to go, she said. “That was worse than anything.”

The two met again in Italy where she said Murray told her he’d missed her. “You’re full of sh--. You didn’t miss me,” she answered.

She said he’s been nicer since then and even came to her husband funeral, which “a lot of people didn’t,” adding, “He couldn’t have been nicer that day.”

Huston managed to diss Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro and even Oprah Winfrey in a new interview with the magazine.