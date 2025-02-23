Jack Nicholson reached out to ex Anjelica Huston when her home was threatened in LA wildfires

Jack Nicholson was ready to support his ex, Anjelica Huston, during the recent LA wildfires.

Huston revealed Nicholson reached out when she was evacuating from her home last month in a recent interview with The Guardian.

"I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was all right, and if I had someplace I was staying," she told the outlet.

"That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there," she said.

Huston’s home survived, but it was a close call.

"My house almost burned down. It came very, very close. My electricity and water and power are still off, but we were safe," she said. The 73-year-old was able to flee to a ranch she owns – home to seven donkeys, six horses and numerous dogs and cats.

Nicholson and Huston were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 17 years, from 1973 to 1990, starring in three films together, "Prizzi’s Honor," "The Last Tycoon" and "The Postman Always Rings Twice."

The actor was unfaithful throughout the relationship and things ended for good in 1990 when he fathered a child with another woman.

Looking back on their relationship, Huston said, "I loved him. I think in the world that I was living in, it wasn’t disrespectful. It was how he was, and it wasn’t so personal. I think as soon as I clocked that, it was all right, I knew how to protect myself. It didn’t make me happy, but I knew what I was doing."

"I did what I wanted to do, and I did it with sureness," she continued. "If I wanted something, I knew how to go after it, so it wasn’t as though anything was being done to me. I wasn’t a wilting flower."

Huston married sculptor Robert Graham in 1992, staying with him until his death in 2008.

Nicholson has a reported six children altogether: Jennifer Nicholson, 59, whom he shares with his first and only wife Sandra Knight, Caleb Goddard with Susan Anspach, Honey Hollman, 42, with model Winnie Hollman (though he has never formally acknowledged paternity), Lorraine and Ray Nicholson with actress Rebecca Broussard, and Tessa Gourin, who claims she is the actor’s illegitimate daughter with Jennie Gourin, though he has never publicly addressed the claim.

The 87-year-old made his first public appearance in two years during the "SNL" 50th celebration special earlier this month, with his daughter Lorraine.

He was on hand to introduce Adam Sandler, with whom he starred in the 2003 film "Anger Management."

"Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother," Sandler said from the mic.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.