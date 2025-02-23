Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Jack Nicholson reached out to ex Anjelica Huston when her home was threatened in LA wildfires

The Oscar winners dated on and off for 17 years

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Candace Cameron Bure sees the ‘beauty’ in her community after Los Angeles fires Video

Candace Cameron Bure sees the ‘beauty’ in her community after Los Angeles fires

Candace Cameron Bure spoke with Fox News Digital at the MovieGuide Awards, sharing an update on rebuilding efforts in the Pacific Palisades community after last month’s wildfires

Jack Nicholson was ready to support his ex, Anjelica Huston, during the recent LA wildfires.

Huston revealed Nicholson reached out when she was evacuating from her home last month in a recent interview with The Guardian.

"I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was all right, and if I had someplace I was staying," she told the outlet. 

"That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there," she said.

Close up of Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston told The Guardian her ex, Jack Nicholson, reached out with support as she was evacuating her home during the Los Angeles wildfires last month. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

SHIRLEY MACLAINE EXPLAINS WHY SHE AND JACK NICHOLSON NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR

Huston’s home survived, but it was a close call.

"My house almost burned down. It came very, very close. My electricity and water and power are still off, but we were safe," she said. The 73-year-old was able to flee to a ranch she owns – home to seven donkeys, six horses and numerous dogs and cats.

Nicholson and Huston were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 17 years, from 1973 to 1990, starring in three films together, "Prizzi’s Honor," "The Last Tycoon" and "The Postman Always Rings Twice."

The actor was unfaithful throughout the relationship and things ended for good in 1990 when he fathered a child with another woman.

Jack Nicholson in sunglasses with a serious looking Anjelica Huston

The Oscar-winners were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 17 years. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Looking back on their relationship, Huston said, "I loved him. I think in the world that I was living in, it wasn’t disrespectful. It was how he was, and it wasn’t so personal. I think as soon as I clocked that, it was all right, I knew how to protect myself. It didn’t make me happy, but I knew what I was doing."

"I did what I wanted to do, and I did it with sureness," she continued. "If I wanted something, I knew how to go after it, so it wasn’t as though anything was being done to me. I wasn’t a wilting flower."

"That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there."

— Anjelica Huston

Huston married sculptor Robert Graham in 1992, staying with him until his death in 2008.

Nicholson has a reported six children altogether: Jennifer Nicholson, 59, whom he shares with his first and only wife Sandra Knight, Caleb Goddard with Susan Anspach, Honey Hollman, 42, with model Winnie Hollman (though he has never formally acknowledged paternity), Lorraine and Ray Nicholson with actress Rebecca Broussard, and Tessa Gourin, who claims she is the actor’s illegitimate daughter with Jennie Gourin, though he has never publicly addressed the claim.

side by side recent photos of Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston

Nicholson and Huston split for good in 1990 after he had a child with another woman. Huston went on to marry sculptor Robert Graham. (Kevork Djansezian/Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The 87-year-old made his first public appearance in two years during the "SNL" 50th celebration special earlier this month, with his daughter Lorraine.

He was on hand to introduce Adam Sandler, with whom he starred in the 2003 film "Anger Management."

Jack Nicholson in the audience at SNL50

Jack Nicholson introduces the "Adam's Song: 50 Years" sketch on Feb. 16, 2025. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother," Sandler said from the mic.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Trending