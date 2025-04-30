Angie Harmon was 'saved' in unexpected way after delivery driver killed her dog

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angie Harmon's "life changed" by welcoming a new pet into her home a little over a year after an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog Oliver.

On Monday, Harmon took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her dog lying on her chest.

"Just me, my dog, and the realization that I’ve been demoted from human to FURNITURE. Happy Monday ya'll," she captioned her post.

ANGIE HARMON ACCUSES INSTACART DELIVERY DRIVER OF SHOOTING AND KILLING HER DOG

During an interview with People, the "Rizzoli & Isles" star confirmed that she has a new dog named Lucy.

"Lucy changed my life. She saved me," Harmon told the outlet. "She saved me from a really dark period in my life, and I love her so much."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO

The outlet noted that Lucy came into Angie's life thanks to her daughter, Avery. She and her sisters, Finley and Emery, gifted the dog to their mom for Mother's Day last May.

Even though Harmon just revealed her pet, she has been a comfort for her and travels "everywhere" with the actress.

"Lucy changed my life. She saved me." — Angie Harmon

Harmon told People that this Easter was "really hard" for her, since it was the anniversary of Oliver's death.

"It's still difficult – but I'm so happy I have my family and all three of my dogs," Harmon said, referring to her other two dogs. "Truly, Lucy saved me and has allowed me to love and feel again. She's become an emotional comfort for me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last April, Harmon shared the news that her dog Oliver had been killed.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded."

According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. At the time, Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

Instacart suspended the delivery driver profile and was working with authorities to investigate, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," Instacart said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Authorities did investigate the March 30 incident, and no charges were filed, a spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News Digital after the incident occurred.

"Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties," the spokesperson said. "The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

According to People, the case is still in litigation.