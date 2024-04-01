Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trending News

Angie Harmon accuses Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog

'Rizzoli & Isles' star Angie Harmon said police let the Instacart delivery driver go after he claimed 'self-defense' in the shooting of her dog

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Angie Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her family's dog in a social media post shared Monday.

The fatal shooting of Harmon's dog named Oliver occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded."

According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

MARVEL ACTOR MICHAEL STUHLBARG ASSAULTED IN NYC BY HOMELESS MAN WITH A ROCK

Angie Harmon with a photo of her dog

Angie Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog in an Instagram post shared Monday. (Getty Images/Instagram: Angie Harmon)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

A representative for Harmon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Angie Harmon posts a screenshot to Instagram

Angie Harmon shares a screenshot of the delivery driver's profile on Instagram. (Instagram: Angie Harmon)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Instacart suspended the delivery driver profile and is working with authorities to investigate, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," Instacart said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harmon's celebrity friends took to the comments to share support.

"This is UNBELIEVABLE!" Paulina Porizkova wrote. "I don't even know how to react to this."

"Oh my god, I'm horrified beyond disbelief…." Allison Janney added. "I can't even begin to imagine. Stunned."

Angie Harmon at a red carpet event

Angie Harmon said she is "traumatized" over the shooting death of her dog. (Getty Images)

Harmon's followers encouraged her to "make a stand," with one user writing: "Use your networking and media to take this guy down and file a suite [sic] against the police department for not doing anything. If hes [sic] that quick to pull a gun out its [sic] just a matter of time before he does it again or to a person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending