Angie Harmon's 18-year-old daughter arrested in North Carolina

Angie Harmon's daughter was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On June 6, Avery Sehorn was charged with felony burglary and larceny, Fox News Digital confirmed. Angie shares Avery with her ex-husband, NFL star Jason Sehorn. The former couple also share daughters Finley, 20, and Emery, 15.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, the incident occurred at World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 11:30 p.m. Sehorn is accused of entering the club and stealing six bottles of liquor worth $500.

According to local outlet WCCB, the club owner says Sehorn was with two 17-year-old boys. The group allegedly broke in through a back door, hid behind the bar and drank the liquor, the club owner claims.

TRY FOX NEWS' FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

Avery graduated from high school June 2.

Harmon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Angie celebrated her daughter's high school graduation on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a photo with Avery and two videos from her commencement.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!" Harmon's caption said. "Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

ANGIE HARMON ACCUSES INSTACART DELIVERY DRIVER OF SHOOTING AND KILLING HER DOG

A few months ago, Harmon made headlines after accusing an Instacart driver of shooting and killing her dog in March.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

Last month, Harmon sued the driver and Instacart in North Carolina court for negligence/gross negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of harm, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actress requested a trial by jury to decide the monetary damages, which Harmon claimed exceeded $25,000.

The alleged fatal shooting of Harmon's dog named Oliver occurred Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded."

According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harmon claimed the police only questioned the driver after arriving at the home and closed the investigation before a necropsy on the dog could be conducted.

A necropsy performed on the dog later showed no signs the dog had bitten or violently attacked anyone, Harmon told "Good Morning America" in an interview.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," she said. "And you don't ever forget that sound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."