Angie Harmon sues Instacart driver who allegedly shot and killed her dog

Angie Harmon sued the Instacart driver she claimed shot and killed her dog during a delivery in late March.

Harmon sued Christopher Reid and Instacart in North Carolina court for negligence/gross negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of harm, among other things, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The actress requested a trial by jury to decide the monetary damages, which Harmon claimed exceeded $25,000.

ANGIE HARMON ACCUSES INSTACART DELIVERY DRIVER OF SHOOTING AND KILLING HER DOG

The alleged fatal shooting of Harmon's dog named Oliver occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded." According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

Harmon claimed the police only questioned Reid after arriving at the home and closed the investigation before a necropsy on the dog could be conducted.

A necropsy performed on the dog later allegedly showed no signs the dog had bitten or violently attacked anyone, Harmon told "Good Morning America" in an interview.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," she said. "And you don't ever forget that sound."

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

Authorities did investigate the March 30 incident and no charges were filed, a spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties," the spokesperson said. "The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

Instacart suspended the delivery driver profile at the time and was working with authorities to investigate, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Since then, the company has permanently deactivated the account.

"Our hearts continue to be with Ms. Harmon and her family following this disturbing incident," a spokesperson for Instacart told Fox News Digital in a statement. "While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform."

