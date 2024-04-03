Angie Harmon shares message about God after accusing delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog

Angie Harmon is leaning on God after the death of her dog, Oliver.

Over Easter weekend, Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog and being let go by police because the driver claimed "self-defense."

Late Tuesday night, the "Rizzoli & Isles" star shared a post from the Daily Bible Verses Instagram account onto her story that said, "God is saying to you today, ‘Don’t give up. I am your strength.

"'Despite everything you've dealt with since the beginning of this year, I'm pulling you through. I've never left you and I'm not going to let you down. Things will get better. Trust Me now.'"

On April 1, Harmon took to Instagram to share the news of Oliver's death.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded."

According to the actress, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story," she added. Harmon shared a screenshot of the delivery confirmation which featured a photo of a woman.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

Instacart suspended the delivery driver profile and is working with authorities to investigate, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," Instacart said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Authorities did investigate the March 30 incident, and no charges were filed, a spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties," the spokesperson said. "The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control also responded.

According to E! News, Harmon also shared a message on her Instagram story for the delivery driver on April 1.

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable," she wrote, according to the outlet. "You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

